Ohio State Highway Patrol reminding drivers to be alert for deer

(WLIO) - Don't swerve, stay in your lane and brunt the collision. That's the advice from the Ohio State Highway Patrol if a deer comes into your path while driving.
This is the time of the year deer are more frequently on the move due to the fall breeding season according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Their unpredictable movement causes an increase in deer-related vehicle crashes. The Ohio State Highway Patrol urging drivers to be more attentive when behind the wheel this time of year.
"First and foremost of all do not swerve okay? If the deer is coming out in front of you and you can't avoid it, hit your brakes and hit the deer. Do not swerve to avoid it. Other than that, drive slow, drive cautious, be on the lookout," suggested Sgt. Nicholas Boes, Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
So far this year, there have been a little more than 10,000 deer-related crashes across Ohio. If you do find yourself hitting a deer, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has a few steps you should take.
"First thing you should do is make sure you're okay. I'd pull off the road. I recommend pulling off the road and then call the Highway Patrol to make a report. Last year at this time of year, I believe we in Allen and Putnam Counties was over 225 crashes I believe. That's just in October and November time frame. In the last 5-years in total, I believe we have handled over 2,000 deer crashes," added Sgt. Boes.
How to avoid animal collisions? They suggest scanning the road ahead, using high beams if there is no oncoming traffic, being extra cautious at dawn and dusk, if a collision is unavoidable, applying brakes firmly and staying in your lane, and always wearing a seatbelt and remaining awake, alert, and sober.
