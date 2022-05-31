Ohio State Highway Patrol reports deadly crashes up for Memorial Day

Scattered thunderstorms possible. A couple of thunderstorms could produce gusty winds and hail. High 84F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Scattered showers during the evening hours with steady showers arriving overnight. Low near 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: June 1, 2022 @ 1:43 am
Anchor/Multimedia Journalist
The Ohio State Highway Patrol have released the statistics of crashes that happened over the Memorial Day weekend.
The OSHP reported that there were 17 deaths over the reporting period , which began on Friday and ran through Monday. That number is up from last year.
Troopers made over 26,000 traffic stops with nearly 500 OVI arrests and 300 drug arrests.
They also remind motorists to drive sober and with a seatbelt. You can report impaired driving by dialing #677.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am the evening weekday anchor as well as a reporter for Your News Now! You can reach me with news tips (or just to say hello!) at khonigford@wlio.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
hometownstations
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our headline news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our sports news? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.