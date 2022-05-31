Ohio State Highway Patrol reports deadly crashes up for Memorial Day

The Ohio State Highway Patrol have released the statistics of crashes that happened over the Memorial Day weekend.

The OSHP reported that there were 17 deaths over the reporting period , which began on Friday and ran through Monday. That number is up from last year.

Troopers made over 26,000 traffic stops with nearly 500 OVI arrests and 300 drug arrests.

They also remind motorists to drive sober and with a seatbelt. You can report impaired driving by dialing #677.

Anchor/Multimedia Journalist

Hello! I am the evening weekday anchor as well as a reporter for Your News Now! You can reach me with news tips (or just to say hello!) at khonigford@wlio.com.