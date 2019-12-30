Ohio State Highway Patrol urge people to drive sober for New Year's holiday

Tuesday marks New Year's Eve and many will celebrate with parties and drinking. But the Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging you to play it safe before hitting the road. OSP says a total of twelve people died from car crashes during the four days 2018-2019 new year’s holiday reporting period in Ohio.
There were 11 fatal car crashes, seven of which were OVI related. A total of 458 OVI arrests were made from December 28 to January 1 of last year. To prevent this from happening to you the OSP encourages you to follow the law and make good decisions.
“Just be responsible, plan ahead if you’re going to consume alcohol, a designated driver, a designated way to get home safely so that our roadways can stay safe and we don’t have to deal with that,” said Tim Grigsby, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post lieutenant.
If you don't have a designated driver, the Ohio State Highway Patrol suggests requesting a ride-share service like Lyft or Uber.