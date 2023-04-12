Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind everyone of motorcycle safety

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Warm weather means motorcycle season and the Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to be safe and mindful of everyone on the road.
Both motorcyclists and drivers of other vehicles need to do their part to prevent motorcycle accidents. Highway patrol advises checking every intersection for motorcycles and keeping a good distance between them and your vehicle. Helmets are legally required for all riders under the age of eighteen and for one year after receiving your full motorcycle license, and for passengers of riders that are required to wear a helmet. It also helps to make your motorcycle as visible to other drivers.
"Whenever you're operating a motorcycle, if you could keep your lights on, that'll bring more visibility to you. Also, if you have any reflective gear, that also brings more visibility when you're driving," stated Chad Recker, assistant post commander of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post.
It is also important to clear grass clippings from the road after mowing because they can cause motorcyclists to lose traction and possibly control of their bike.