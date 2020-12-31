Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you to make it home safe in the New Year

If you’re planning on celebrating the new year with a couple of drinks on New Year's Eve, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding you to plan ahead for a safe ride back home.
Ringing in the new year might look a little different this year, but the highway patrol is still urging those who plan to celebrate to make sure they have a designated, sober driver.
Last year, the highway patrol reported three fatal OVI-related crashes during the New Year’s holiday reporting period.
Sgt. Justin Powell of the Lima Post Ohio State Highway Patrol says to play it safe when deciding on how you’ll get home. “Use that common sense to make that decision,” says Powell. “If you’ve had too much to drink, call somebody else, stay where you’re at, don’t drive. That goes for alcohol and drugs also.”
Drivers are encouraged to report impaired drivers and drug activity to the patrol by calling #677.