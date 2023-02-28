Ohio State Highway Troopers seize $27,000 worth of suspected fentanyl in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Kentucky man was arrested after troopers found $27,000 worth of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Allen County.
47-year-old Timonthy Massengale is facing a first-degree felony of possession of fentanyl. Troopers from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled Massengale over for following too close and lane violations. They noticed an odor of marijuana from inside his vehicle. They searched it and found 180 grams of suspected fentanyl. If convicted he could face up to 11 years in prison.
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed a felony drug charge against a Kentucky man after a traffic stop in Allen County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 180 grams of suspected fentanyl worth approximately $27,000.
On February 20, at 5:53 p.m., troopers stopped a 2007 Chevy Tahoe with Kentucky registration for following too close and marked lanes violations on Interstate 75. While interacting with the occupants, troopers detected the odor of raw marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed a vacuum-sealed package in the center console containing 180 grams of suspected fentanyl.
The driver, Timothy T. Massengale, 47, Richmond, Ky., was incarcerated in the Allen County jail and charged with possession of fentanyl, a first-degree felony.
If convicted, he could face up to 11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.