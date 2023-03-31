Press Release from The Ohio State University at Lima: The students in the Education Club at The Ohio State University at Lima are taking aim at an issue they will deal with throughout their teaching careers. With their “Reading for All” campaign, the educators of tomorrow are tackling the issue of childhood literacy.
“Literacy impacts every facet of education and how a student can learn,” said Brianne Ballenger, president of the Education Club. “Getting books to students from a young age, K-12, is just always important because developing and fostering a love of reading can then positively influence their academic careers for the rest of their lives.”
The club has launched a short-term fundraiser at go.osu.edu/readingforall with a modest $1,000 goal that is open through April 7 and will hold a Scholastic Book Fair April 3-7 on campus.
The books that the club purchases with their fundraising efforts or that people donate during the book sale will go to the book vending machines found in all the Lima City Schools. If they raise more than their goal, the club will buy more books. It is a good fit for both the college students and the schools.
“We are thrilled about this new partnership with the Ohio State Lima Education Club and all these future teachers. We will be able to put the books both in our book vending machines across the district and in our Spartan Ride, a resource on wheels that we take out into our community,” said Jill Ackerman, Lima City Schools superintendent. “Any time we can get our students excited about reading and get books they choose into their homes, it is a positive for both the school district and our families. We so appreciate the collaborations we have with Ohio State Lima and look forward to many more in the future.”
The Scholastic Book Fair will be held in the HCF Conference Room 106 in the Perry Webb Student Life Building at Ohio State Lima. Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m., April 3-7. While the public is welcome at any time the fair is open, special community activities are planned from noon-4 p.m., Wednesday, April 5. Newly-published children’s book author and Ohio State Lima freshman Nicole Pohlman will be reading from her book “The Little Fly Who Couldn’t Fly” at 2 p.m. and exhibits will be available to give people a feel for what is like to experience a reading disability or delay.