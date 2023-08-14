Ohio State Lima holds a Rapid Registration event to assist students sign up for fall classes before deadline

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio State Lima working to make sure those wanting to be Buckeyes are signed up.
A "Rapid Registration" event was held on campus Monday to assist students in getting on the record for the fall semester. This was the last day that anyone could sign up for classes this fall. Student recruitment officials say they had quite a few students calling wanting to register after the original deadline so they decided to allow one more day for registration.
"But we had a lot of students who wanted to apply late in the game. So we decided to create a day for them where they could come to campus and get all the support they would need. And leave the day with many things taken care of so they can feel confident with starting the semester in the next few weeks," explained Georgia Bass, director of student recruitment at OSU Lima.
Students registering today were waived the application fee for the autumn semester. Classes resume Tuesday, August 22nd at the OSU Lima campus.