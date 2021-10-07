Ohio State Lima holds annual alumni dinner

Former and present Ohio State Lima students came together Thursday night for the annual alumni awards.
As part of the school’s homecoming week, two alumni were celebrated at the awards ceremony. Ashley Blackburn won the early achievement award, while Angela Horvath was inducted to the Hall of Fame.
Horvath's work includes starting as a 2nd grade teacher, teaching the gifted students grades K through 8 for over a decade, and now working as a coordinator in school administration.
“I really don’t think I’ve done anything extraordinary," says Horvath. "So sometimes when people view the things you’ve done and the choices you’ve made from a different lens--you know, I have a passion for kids and I have a passion for teaching and I really just make the needs of kids, especially low income kids, and helping them find their ticket and their path to a better life.”
All alumni were invited to the event, and the homecoming court was also present.