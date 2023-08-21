Ohio State Lima holds Dean's Convocation to welcome students

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - 270 freshmen got their college careers kicked off at Ohio State Lima this morning.
The dean's convocation is the students' first official event as Buckeyes and was filled with a lot of fun activities for the students to get to know the campus and each other. The Lima campus offers over a dozen four-year degrees onsite and more than 200 majors that can be completed at the main campus in Columbus. University officials want the students to feel welcome as they make the staff and fellow students their Buckeye family.
"One of the things that I want students to take away is to understand that is that we are all in this together," says Dr. Margaret Young, Interim Dean, Ohio State Lima. "We are a community and they are now joining our Ohio State Lima community."
"Also today is a great opportunity for them to really get connected with each other," adds Justin F. Courtney, Director of Student Services for OSU Lima. "To learn to love where they are going to school, and further to learn they have an opportunity to make a great impact in their futures and for the lives of others in the community."
The first-year students also continued a new tradition for the Lima campus, by signing their names on the block "O" that sits the Perry Webb building. Besides other activities on campus, some of the students will be going down to the main campus this Wednesday, to continue their Buckeye welcome at The Horseshoe at the pep rally.