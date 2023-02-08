Ohio State Lima students learn about the history of Black coaches in the NFL

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio State Lima students learned more about the history of the NFL and the hiring of African American head coaches.
Dr. Jessica Johnson discussed the history of Black coaches in the NFL and how the Rooney Rule has impacted the league. Johnson talked about the different processes that a franchise must go through in order to find their next head coach, and sometimes, African American candidates are often not included in the scouting process.
"I often think that just because a candidate is African American or a person of color, you still have to think about what is the best cultural fit for the team. I interviewed Dave Zirin recently and one of the main points that he told me is that we're not saying that you have to answer this certain person, but it's just that equal opportunity needs to be there," said Jessica Johnson, English professor at Ohio State Lima.
The discussion was part of the Ohio State Lima's Diversity Committee Connecting Through Inclusion series.