Ohio State Lima teams up with the American Red Cross for a blood drive

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Buckeyes invited the public and students to lend an arm earlier today to help people in the community.
The Ohio State Lima student senate organized a blood drive for the American Red Cross. Blood supplies are usually down during the summer months because people are on vacation. But with schools and universities back in session, organizations like the Red Cross use sites like Ohio State Lima to help restock their supplies. The student senate wants to help give their fellow students the initiative to give back.
"A lot of students just don't know how to like get involved with campus life. So, that is part of the job of the student senate is like to show them opportunities to volunteer/help out the community, help out on campus, things like that. So, we just kind of bring light to things that the students can be involved in and we kind of hyperfocus on things that can help the community. So, like a blood drive would be perfect for that," says Elizabeth Mahler, OSU Lima Student Senate.
The Student Senate hosts four blood drives a year on the Lima campus.