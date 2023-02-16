Ohio State Lima working to fill the social work career gap predicted over next decade

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The need is outgrowing the service and Ohio State Lima is working to fill that gap.
Ohio State Lima offers a bachelor's of social work and they are making sure their students know of the career-oriented opportunities available in the Lima-Allen County area. Many of these positions can be obtained even before graduation. The school just encourages students to get out into their field of study.
"I'm in my field placement right now and I'm at a local school and I am really enjoying that. Unfortunately, the school is not having any available positions anytime soon. But I have started the job search and I'm hopefully going to be able to go right into a job once I graduate," said Cora Kindle, who is majoring in social work.
"The workforce is down 12% and they say social work is going to be the fastest growing occupation over the next decade. But the 30% increase that they see that is coming is still not going to be enough to meet the needs of our communities," stated Carmen Cupples, bachelors of social work program coordinator.
Cupples says this gap will cause people really needing services to have to wait way too long.