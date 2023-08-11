August 11, 2023 Press Release from The Ohio State University at Lima: The Ohio State University at Lima is partnering with two community organizations who depend on volunteers to bring Give Back Go Forward: Volunteering for College Tuition to northwest Ohio. The West Ohio Food Bank and Habitat for Humanity will host 60-or-older volunteers for the program that will reward volunteers with tuition vouchers for The Ohio State University.
“We have so many people in our community who are willing to donate their time and efforts to help others,” said Justin F. Courtney, director of student services at Ohio State Lima. “With Give Back, Go Forward, they can continue to do that with a little added reward they can use themselves or further give by donating their credits to someone else.”
Ohioans 60 and older who enroll in the program and complete 100 or more community service hours at a designated nonprofit in one year’s time can earn a voucher for three free undergraduate credit hours. The volunteer can use the voucher themselves, gift it to an in-state Ohio State student or donate it anonymously. The volunteer coordinators in Lima think helping the next generation will appeal.
“Our volunteers have such a heart for serving others and having the opportunity to give credit to younger college students means a lot to them,” said Caleb Farmer, volunteer manager for Habitat for Humanity – Lima Area. “It is just a way to do even more with their most important resource, their time.”
The program may also bring in more volunteers who like the idea of volunteering both for a cause and a purpose. Both organizations are happy to sign up more help.
“We always need volunteers,” said Dena Hedrick, program director at the West Ohio Food Bank. “For the students who may be on the receiving end of the credits, every dollar counts and this can certainly help an individual go forward on meeting their college and career goals.”
Each volunteer can earn up to two vouchers in one calendar year. Participation is open to a maximum of 100 volunteers total at all the program sites. Give Back Go Forward has volunteer opportunities in Lima, Columbus, Mansfield, Marion and Newark. Vouchers are good for five years from the time they are awarded.
Give Back, Go Forward is coordinated through a partnership between the Ohio Department of Higher Education and The Ohio State University.