Ohio State Treasurer visits Allen County Commissioners Office

State Treasurer Robert Sprague met with the Allen County Commissioners today to discuss the different programs the treasurer's office has.
Commissioners Cory Noonan and Greg Sneary met with Sprague and one of the main topics brought up in the meeting was the STAR Ohio program that Allen County utilizes. STAR stands for State Treasury Asset Reserve, and it gives large organizations or political entities an opportunity to invest.
“I think it’s important because we want to try to help local government and local communities around the state, not just in the big cities, but in the entire state,” says Sprague.
They also spoke about the Ohio Market Access Program which guarantees a construction note from the state treasurers office for local communities on their big building projects.
Just before the meeting ended, Sprague mentioned that the Ag-LINK program has opened for the season and they are now accepting applications through March 20th.