Some area high school students making the decision to stay in the classroom this Presidents Day as they look to make a decision regarding college.
Ohio State Lima holding an open house for future Buckeyes and their parents. The day included sessions on academics, financial aid and “Why Ohio State Lima?”. The campus holds these events on days that would be convenient for the prospective student, such as Presidents Day, so they aren’t missing school and that there is no rush to learn all they can about becoming a “Buckeye”.
Director of Enrollment Services at OSU Lima Kristina Healy says, “So throughout the day they do get to hear from financial aid and academic advising but they also hear from admissions on how to apply. We talk to them about going to apply.osu.edu. We talk to them about the important deadlines and what steps they need to take to apply to be a Buckeye. Or if they they’ve been admitted what are their next steps.”
This was the schools last open house for the year but they do offer campus visits weekly on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10 am and 2 pm. You just need to call and set up an appointment.