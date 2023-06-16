Ohio Supreme Court approves August election

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio Supreme Court ruled in favor of having a statewide special election in August.
In a four to three decision, justices ruled along party lines that Ohio lawmakers were within their legal rights to call for the August special election for a statewide issue. Groups sued the Secretary of State saying that the special election violated a law that the Republican-led House and Senate passed last year that limited when special elections can be held in the state. In their decision, justices say that lawmakers have the ability to call for an election through a joint resolution. On August 8th, voters will decide if public-led constitutional ballot changes will require 60% approval during elections versus a simple majority.