Ohio Supreme Court awards Allen County Courts $200,000 grant for software upgrades

The Allen County Court System is getting ready for an overhaul of its software system that will streamline their overall case management.
What now takes 30 clicks may only take half that amount to process with the new Courtview 3 web-based program that will connect all county courts to each other. The Ohio Supreme Court has awarded the county courts a $200,000 grant to go toward the nearly $300,000 upgrade. Commissioners will approve the remaining amount out of the capital budget. Currently, each court has their own software separate from the others.
Probate and Juvenile Court Administrator Berlin Carroll explains, “Historically that was done for security, access and permission reasons things of that. But with this upgrade, the county will be able to purchase just one instance of this software. It will be usable by all the courts. This creates additional savings to the taxpayers.”
Courtview-3 will also improve the access to the courts for attorneys and the general public with case management and efficiency.