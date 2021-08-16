Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine in Lima Speaking to Rotary Club

It’s often the least understood branch of government and it’s important that citizens understand what courts do and why it matters, according to one Ohio Supreme Court Justice.
Justice Pat DeWine making a stop at the Lima Rotary Club talking with them about the process. They are the last stop for appeals dealing with state law. They typically see about 1,100 cases a year requesting reviews and choose around 50 to actually hear and give written decisions. As one of the 3 branches of government, he believes the judicial process may not be as well known as its counterparts of administrative and legislative.
Justice Pat DeWine explains, “Obviously the President, the Governor and the legislature is going to be on the news a little bit more but what the judicial branch does is really important. When you think about your constitutional rights it’s the court system that’s really going to protect the rights that you’re guaranteed under the United States and Ohio Constitution.”
DeWine has spoken to more than 60 civic groups over the past year. He feels it is part of his duties as an Ohio Supreme Court Justice to educate the public about the judicial process.