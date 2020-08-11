Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy talks about her time beyond the bench

Being an Ohio Supreme Court Justice is more than just sitting on the bench. It’s also part educator and community involvement according to Justice Sharon Kennedy.
She believes her work goes beyond the bench. Visiting different organizations to educate them about the court and what they do along with working to create new initiatives that help those who find themselves in the judicial system. One of those is the “Lean Forward”, a program to help veterans find the resources they need to bridge the gap in services. Kennedy has been a proponent for all 88 counties prepared to assist these veterans.
Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy explains, “Every judge does need the training and the education so that if they do have a veteran in their midst, standing in front of them, they know the resources that are available through the VAs. They know that there is a veterans justice outreach worker available to actually link services to this veteran and it really becomes holistic.”
Justice Kennedy is up for re-election in November and is facing Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge John O’Donnell.