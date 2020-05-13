Ohio Supreme Court upholds state's ability to intervene in schools

A decision from the state's highest court could make superintendents across the state unhappy.
The Ohio Supreme Court upheld a law and ruled it's constitutional for the state to intervene in poor-performing school districts. Lima City Schools previously had poor report card marks, but in recent years has made improved progress. Lima's superintendent said the law is an overreach by the state to dismantle the education system. If the state deems necessary they could take control of the district without input from the school. The superintendent said it's better if the state works with the schools and community to build improvements.
"Let's look at what's the data, it's been how many years now?" said Jill Ackerman, Lima City Schools superintendent. "What progress has been made? What has the state been able to go in there and do that they've done any better than what we've done, even here in Lima? Things like this can happen to any school district, clearly, now at any given point in time. And so, it shouldn't just be Lima that's concerned, it should be every public school system that is now concerned."
Ackerman said the district had great momentum before the pandemic hit. They continue to use data to improve student learning.