Ohio Theater Marque sign being auctioned to raise more dollars for the renovation of the building

A piece of downtown Lima’s social scene is up on the auction block.

The sign that hung over the Ohio Theater is being auctioned to bring in additional dollars that will go toward the renovations of the facility. You can bid on their Facebook page at Ohio Theater Lima and the winner will be announced this Sunday July 31st at 5pm.

