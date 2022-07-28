Ohio Theater Marque sign being auctioned to raise more dollars for the renovation of the building

A piece of downtown Lima’s social scene is up on the auction block.
The sign that hung over the Ohio Theater is being auctioned to bring in additional dollars that will go toward the renovations of the facility. You can bid on their Facebook page at Ohio Theater Lima and the winner will be announced this Sunday July 31st at 5pm.
Michael Bouson Co-owner says, “So if you want to bid on the marque topper all you need to do is go to our facebook page, find the post, send us a facebook direct message with your name, phone number and the amount of your bid and you’re in. We keep updating the high bid as the bids come in.”
Renovations are coming along, and they plan to open the facility in stages starting with the Stage Door Canteen which could be open sometime in August.
Bouson goes on to say, “So right now we’re just waiting on getting our liquor license in hand. We’ve been approved, we’ve been examined, we’ve been inspected, all of those things. We’re just waiting to physically get it in our hand. The minute we do we will begin staffing up and training and we will open two weeks afterward. So, sometime in August there will be people here in the Stage Door Canteen having a good time.”
There will also be a bakery, a dinner theater and several other entities as more renovations are completed.
