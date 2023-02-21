Ohio Theatre owner provides expert advice to Lima Senior Theater students

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Senior theater students worked with a local expert in theater production ahead of their spring play, "Shakespeare 4.0."
Michael Bouson, the owner of the Ohio Theatre here in Lima, worked with students in the Lima Senior "Act Too Drama Club" after school today. Bouson focused on the "Physicality of Shakespeare" where students learn on how to become more physical with their bodies as they partake in the roles of Shakespearian characters, where finesse in body language and presentation is required. With the play right around the corner in march, the goal is to get students ready for the present but as well as for future endeavors.
"Just being able to get on stage and present a character and tell a story is super important. It's teaching kids lifelong skills, not just in the theater but whether or not they are an actor or any job, any career they end up doing, skills they learn on the stage in the theater are great for no matter what you end up doing. So, I'm just hoping they have fun, of course, but also they learn that Shakespeare is not that scary and is actually kind of fun," explained Joanna Walt, Lima Senior Theater teacher & director of Shakespeare 4.0.
If you would like more information on purchasing tickets, you can visit "LCS Act Too Drama Club" on Facebook for all the full details. The students will present "Shakespeare 4.0" on Friday, March 10th and Saturday, March 11th at 7 p.m. inside the Lima Senior auditorium.