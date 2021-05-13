Ohio to end extra unemployment benefits in June

Governor Mike DeWine making another announcement Thursday on the future of unemployment benefits.
On June 26th, the state will no longer be handing out the extra $300 per week in federal pandemic unemployment benefits. Around 10 other states have already stopped giving out the additional jobless benefits. The extra money nearly doubles what the state usually gives out in unemployment and state officials believe workers are staying home collecting the extra benefits instead of looking for a job. DeWine set the date six weeks in the future so people can prepare for the change.
“This will give people time to hear about it, understand it, and also for people who have a fear about going back to work, and they not been vaccinated that is going to give them the opportunity to become vaccinated.”
The March unemployment rate for the state was at 4.7%, which is down from 5% in February. Also this week, Ohio has also reinstated the requirement for people to look for a job to receive unemployment benefits.