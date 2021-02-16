Ohio to launch website to help Ohioans better schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments

The State of Ohio will soon have a website that residents will be able to use to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
On Tuesday, Governor Mike DeWine released details on the development of the website. The State of Ohio decided to choose its own system because the federal government's system would not work for the state, according to DeWine.
The development of the website is split into three phases.
The first phase, which has been completed, is to develop the website and have it functional from a technical standpoint.
The second phase is for the state to reach out to vaccine providers to have them sign up to participate in the central scheduling website, and help them transition to the new system. The state is currently in this phase.
The third and final phase is to make the website live to those seeking to be vaccinated.
"Our goal is for Ohioans to have a positive customer experience when we launch to make these appointments," said DeWine. "Those interested in getting a vaccination will be able to put their zip code in and pull up appointments within 20 miles of their location."
The Ohio Agency on Aging will be helping older Ohioans who do not have access to the internet to navigate appointment scheduling.