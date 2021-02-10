Ohio to offer vaccine to nursing home employees who refused it the first time

The State of Ohio will continue to protect those most vulnerable from the coronavirus and the people who take care of them.
Governor Mike DeWine says he will announce details of a plan next week to provide continuing access to the vaccine to new residents and staff of nursing homes and assisted living facilities. This will give workers who declined the coronavirus vaccine during the first round of shots another opportunity to get vaccinated. Only about one in four employees at nursing homes and assisted living facilities have opted for the vaccine to date.
“We have been in contact with our nursing homes, assisted living,” says DeWine. “We have this plan with nursing homes and assisted living facilities have continuing access to this life-saving vaccine.”
Plus, Ohio's curfew could be lifted on Thursday. The health order that set the 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew is set to expire at noon on Thursday. Governor DeWine has said that he would remove the curfew if the hospitalizations remain below 2,500 for a week, they have been below that number since February 2nd.