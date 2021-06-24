Ohio to ramp up efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccine to youth before fall season

The state of Ohio will be increasing efforts to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to youth.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced plans to ramp up efforts to provide the vaccine to Ohio youth before they head back for school this fall.
Statewide efforts include outreach to schools, community organizations, and local providers. These outreach plans aim to increase vaccine sites in a variety of areas.
The state will also target and focus on outreach to underserved areas by expanding school-based healthcare services and increasing the number of community-based health workers in high-need areas.
Ohio will also offer vaccinations at all Job and Family Services offices that serve customers.