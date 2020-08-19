Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague visits Lima

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague stopped by Lima Wednesday afternoon to speak about the upcoming presidential election.
The meetup was put on by the Allen County GOP and Trump Victory and was held at the Republican Victory Center on Elida Road. The Treasurer spoke on the last four years of President Trump's term and what he has campaigned for if he were to be re-elected in November. A big topic that was discussed was jobs for workers here in the United States.
"He's putting American workers first, and there's no better place to talk about that than in Lima, Ohio," Sprague said. "We know that workers are important to the President, all of his policies indicate that he is going to make America a priority and he is going to bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States, back to Ohio, and back to Lima."
Election Day this year will be on Tuesday, November 3rd.