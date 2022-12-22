Semi Winter Driving Generic
ImageegamI

Press Release from the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission: BEREA, Ohio (Dec. 22, 2022) – In anticipation of a major weather event, the Ohio Turnpike has issued a travel restriction for all high-profile vehicles from 6 a.m., Friday, Dec. 23, to 8 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 25. (High-profile vehicles are defined as height exceeding 7 feet, 6 inches.)

The following types of vehicles will be banned from traveling on the Ohio Turnpike until the travel restriction is canceled or expires:

Ohio Turnpike Travel Ban for Dec 2022 storm

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.