“When the snowplow trucks are in action, motorists should take every precaution to avoid passing the trucks and allow extra space for the drivers to clear the road,” said Ferzan Ahmed, executive director of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission in Berea. “Don’t crowd the plow. The safest place to be on the road is behind a snowplow truck.”
Eight unique names will be assigned to eight snowplow trucks in service at maintenance buildings located in Pioneer, Swanton, Elmore, Castalia, Amherst, Richfield, Windham, and Canfield along the 241-mile Ohio Turnpike.
The contest launch coincides with the Ohio Turnpike’s snow and ice safety inspection of all snowplow trucks and equipment, which was completed from Oct. 18-21, 2022.
Here’s the list of last year’s winners ranked in order by votes: Snow Force One, Darth Blader, Plowy McPlowface, Snow More Mr. Ice Guy, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi, O-H Snow U Didn’t, Sir Plows-A-Lot, and Ah, Push It… Push It Real Good!
Ohio Turnpike Snow & Ice Removal Facts
In 2021-2022, the Ohio Turnpike handled 55 winter storm events, one more than the previous season. Roadway and maintenance crews worked more than 32,000 hours to keep the turnpike and facilities clear of snow and ice.
More than 309,000 gallons of de-icing liquid and 56,000 tons of salt were used to remove snow and ice from the roadway and bridges in 2021-2022. (On average, about 293,000 gallons of de-icing liquid and 65,000 tons of salt are used per year.)
When required, roadway and maintenance crews will work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week to provide Ohio Turnpike customers with a safe and reliable roadway during the winter driving season.
With current staffing and equipment levels at eight maintenance buildings, the entire 241-mile Ohio Turnpike can be plowed once per hour.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.