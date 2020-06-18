Ohio unemployment cases fall for seventh straight week

With most of Ohio reopen for business, the state is seeing less and less unemployment claims.

Ohio unemployment cases fall for seventh straight week

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services is reporting that last week was the seventh straight week that claims have dropped since they peaked in April. 287,000 less claims have been filed since that peak time. More claims were made this year than the last three years in Ohio. The same trend can be seen in Allen County. At the peak, there were around 8,000 claims and now that number has fallen between 4,000 and 5,000 claims.

Ohio unemployment cases fall for seventh straight week

"It's absolutely exciting for us," Joe Patton said, executive director of Allen County Job and Family Services. "This COVID(-19) thing has been kind of a buzz kill for everybody in the region. One of the things, I think, people getting back into the routine, getting back to work--I think people want to get back out and do things again where most places I know are enforcing the social distancing. Being careful about it, but I think for our economy and for our region to be able to get back to work is a great thing for our community."

Job and Family Services are beginning to host hiring events again. Information is posted on their Facebook page.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.