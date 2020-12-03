Ohio unemployment claims remain high, but are showing declines week by week

Figures released this week show the number of Ohioans applying for unemployment claims remains high despite a slight week-over-week decrease in initial filings.
The news comes as Ohio remains under a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew and many counties have issued stay-at-home orders as coronavirus cases continue to spike. Hospitalizations for the coronavirus are also at record highs. The Department of Job and Family Services says 28,000 Ohioans filed initial jobless claims for the week ending November 28th. That's an 8% drop from the previous week, but it's higher than claims filed in the first two weeks of November.
The state also says Ohioans filed nearly 257,000 continued unemployment claims last week, that's a three percent drop from the previous week, but above the figure two weeks ago.