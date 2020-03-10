Universities across the state of Ohio are taking the advice of Governor Mike DeWine and canceling in-person classes until the end of the month.
The Ohio State University President Michael Drake issued a letter saying even though there are no campus-associated cases of COVID-19, they are being proactive by canceling in-person classes at the main campus and all regional campuses, like OSU Lima, and going to online classes until the end of March. All Ohio State students are on Spring Break right now which ends this weekend.
Rhodes State College decided Tuesday night that they will suspend in-person classes starting Wednesday, March 11th and on March 16th they will do online classes until April 3rd.
And the University of Northwestern Ohio Cabinet and Emergency Response Team are meeting to review their plans for the immediate future.