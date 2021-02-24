The Ohio Department of Health says as of Wednesday afternoon, 12.84% of Ohio's population has gotten their first dose of the covid-19 vaccine, and almost 6.36% have got both doses.
Putnam County still has the highest percentage in our area with 15.56% getting their first shot, Logan County has the lowest with just over 9.01%. Some clinics were postponed last week because of the winter weather that hit Ohio, but Governor Mike DeWine is urging providers to schedule clinics in the evenings and on the weekends to get caught up.