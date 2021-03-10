Ohio vaccine distribution as of March 10, 2021

There have been over 2 million people get their first dose or nearly 18% of the state and just over 10% have completed their vaccination.

As for the counties in West Central Ohio, Putnam County remains one of the highest percentages in the state with 20.67% who have started their vaccine. Most other counties range between 14% and 17%. Logan County has the lowest percentage at 13.86%.

The statewide numbers could rise even more next week, as mass vaccination sites will be starting in Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati. 

 

