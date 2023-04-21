Press Release from OSU Extension Hardin County: Hardin County – It’s time once again to get your hands dirty and start growing! The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Ohio State University Extension offices are kicking off the fourth year of the Ohio Victory Gardens program. Due to high demand, the program has expanded to include 50, up from 42 counties last year. Thousands of seed sample kits are available for free to the public to get people planting.
Specific days and times for each office are available on the Ohio Victory Gardens website, as well as planting resources and information. Hardin County OSU Extension will make available Ohio Victory Garden seed packets containing a combination of carrots, cucumber, lettuce, and sunflowers. Seeds are currently available at the Hardin County OSU Extension Office, 1021 W Lima Street in Kenton and will also be available at its annual Master Gardener Volunteers Plant Sale being held Saturday, May 20 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm in the Friendship Gardens of Hardin County located at 960 W Kohler Street in Kenton.
Victory Gardens originated during World War I, an answer to a severe food shortage at the time. People were encouraged to find any usable space, plop in some seeds, and contribute homegrown fruits, vegetables, and herbs to the effort. The idea was wildly successful, growing an army of amateur gardeners and serving to boost morale and patriotism.
While we’re not in wartime, we can all commiserate the past few months have been tough, mood-boosters are welcomed. So, the Ohio Department of Agriculture and Ohio State University are reviving the effort and once again inspiring people to get their hands dirty, realize the fruits of their labor and share with others if inspired. We believe a good day in the garden is good for the soul.
The Victory Gardens Program offers a full website with details on seed distribution, advice, and resources on every aspect of planting and harvesting produce at https://u.osu.edu/ohiovictorygardens/ online. All Victory Gardens participants will be eligible to win a free starter gardening toolkit by completing a short online survey to enter.
Article written by Ohio Department of Agriculture and edited by Mark Badertscher-OSU Extension, Hardin County