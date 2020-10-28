Ohio voters are turning out to cast their votes before Nov. 3rd election

Ohio is a battleground state in this upcoming presidential election, and citizens are stepping up to make sure their voice is heard.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose says Ohio has passed 8 million registered voters for the November 3rd election. There were 100,000 people signed up to be poll workers and 50,000 trained to work in Ohio polling locations. Over 750,000 Ohioans taking advantage of early voting at the board of elections offices. There have been over three million absentee ballot requests and almost half have been returned to their county board of election office. LaRose says his office has been getting questions about if election day will move because of the new uptick in cases in the state.
“Election day is unchangeable,” says Secretary LaRose. “The 1st Tuesday after the 1st Monday in November is set in both state and federal laws. It has been unchanged since 1843. You can contrast that with primary elections, which routinely do move over the years. As you know, as a result of the pandemic some adjustments had to be made to the way that Ohio conducted the Primary back in March and of course concluding at the end of April.”
Ohio polling locations will open at 6:30 am on November 3rd and will close at 7:30 pm that night. If you want to vote early you can do that up until 2 pm on November 2nd at your county's board of election office.