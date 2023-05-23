In Ohio it will be the fourth busiest Memorial Day with 1.6 Million People Traveling
Metro Area
Projected Travelers
Percent Change Over 2022
Columbus Metro Area (total)
253,484
+6%
Columbus Metro (auto travel)
229,533
+5.6%
Columbus Metro (air travel)
19,959
+13.3%
Columbus Metro (other)
2,993
+18.8%
- Highways will be busy with nearly 9 in 10 Memorial Day holiday travelers driving to their destinations. Pack your patience, and expect traffic congestion, especially during peak travel times – Thursday and Friday evening and Monday and Tuesday evenings during the holiday weekend.
- Plan it out, because a road trip is not just about going from point A to point B. To make the most of your travels, research points of interest along the way, think about where you might stop for meals or an overnight stay, if necessary, and identify those options that best suit your budget. Road trippers can also use AAA TripTiks or seek assistance in AAA Retail/Travel stores for mapping out their routes. For those traveling across toll roads, retail locations in most Ohio AAA stores sell the EZ Pass transponders. This can be a great savings for drivers.
- Gas prices are much lower than a year ago, when the state and national averages were ramping up to all-time record levels reached in June 2022. Cheaper prices at the pump will make filling up less of a burden to the bank account.
- Make sure your vehicle is road trip ready by getting it in for a check-up, including your vehicle’s tires, battery and fluids. Service bays will be busy. Travelers are encouraged to make an appointment today with a trusted mechanic at any AAA Approved Auto Repair location.
- AAA Emergency Roadside Service crews are on call to help drivers who will experience car trouble and call for assistance during the Memorial Day weekend. Last Memorial Day, AAA roadside service crews responded to more than 16,000 calls for assistance across Ohio by members left stranded by dead batteries, tire troubles, engine breakdowns, lockouts – and even drivers who ran out of gas.
- Look for ways to save money – The AAA mobile app identifies the least expensive gas or EV charging stations along a chosen route. The Discounts & Rewards that come with AAA membership include many hotel chains, rental car companies including Hertz, the Fuel Rewards Program at Shell stations, and NAPA Auto Parts.
- Practice safe driving to ensure you, your family and other drivers make it safely to their holiday destinations. Stick to the posted speed limit, avoid distracted driving, don’t drive impaired by drugs or alcohol, and have everyone in the vehicle properly restrained by a seat belt or child passenger seat.
- ‘Slow Down, Move Over’ to protect the lives of emergency workers and individuals dealing with a stalled vehicle on the roadside. All 50 states have a ‘Move Over’ law to protect these people in precarious locations, mere feet from speeding traffic. Always move over a lane, or slow to an appropriate safe speed when approaching a vehicle or people on the side of the road.
- Be aware of weather and road conditions by checking national or local weather apps, especially those that provide localized, hourly forecasts, location-based severe weather alerts, and detailed, in-motion radar maps. Most states have an online resource that shows updated road conditions and closures. Ohio road conditions may be found at https://www.ohgo.com/.
- Prepare for the unexpected instance of a flat tire, vehicle breakdown, or crash during your trip. Have your AAA membership number and program the Roadside Service number into your mobile phone. Also, make sure you have everything you need to keep you - and your passengers - safe and comfortable, especially in the heat of summer. AAA Emergency Kits are available at most AAA Retail locations or online, or you can stock your own to include the following:
- Jumper cables/jump pack
- Basic set of tools
- Car emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors
- First-aid kit
- Flashlight with extra fresh batteries
- Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes
- Tarp, raincoat and gloves
- Blanket
- Extra drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car, including pets
- Extra medicines
- Phone charger