In Ohio it will be the fourth busiest Memorial Day with 1.6 Million People Traveling

Press Release from Kara Hitchins, AAA: COLUMBUS, Ohio (May 23, 2023): AAA projects 42.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend*, a 7% increase over 2022. Locally, Ohioans will experience the fourth busiest Memorial Day travel with more than 1.6 million people traveling more than 50 miles for the holiday – this is a 6% increase over last year.
Ohio Travelers.png
 
“We are seeing strong consumer confidence despite inflation as a reason more people are planning trips and booking them earlier,” said Kara Hitchens, AAA spokesperson. “Across the nation, this is expected to be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000 and the fourth busiest in Ohio.”
 
Ohio’s metro areas are following the national and state-wide trends with increases across the board.
Nationally, 3.4 millions travelers are expected to fly to their destinations this Memorial Day, that’s an increase of 11% over last year. Ohioans will follow that national trend with a one year increase of 11% or 86,138 people who will fly.
Despite high ticket prices, and memories of last summer with a struggling airline industry, the demand for flights is skyrocketing. This Memorial Day weekend could be the busiest at airports since 2005.
 
The Great American Road Trip is steering back into focus for 2023. Memorial Day road trips are up 6% over last year. 37.1 million Americans will drive to their destinations, an increase of more than 2 million. Ohioans preferred travel is by car with 1.45 traveling on the road – up 5% – making it the third business year for road travel since 2005.
 
Gas prices are lower this holiday compared to last year, when the national average was more than $4 a gallon. Despite the lower prices at the pump, car travel this holiday exceeds 2018 numbers but falls short of 2019 numbers.
More people this holiday are taking other modes of transportation, such as buses and trains. These travelers are expected to total 1.85 million, an increase of 20.6% over 2022. Again, Ohioans are returning to buses, trains and cruise travel with 60,860 – up 20% over 2022.

Metro Area

Projected Travelers

Percent Change Over 2022

Columbus Metro Area (total)

253,484

+6%

Columbus Metro (auto travel)

229,533

+5.6%

Columbus Metro (air travel)

19,959

+13.3%

Columbus Metro (other)

2,993

+18.8%

 
Best/Worst Times to Travel and Peak Congestion by Metro
INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, expects Friday, May 26 to be the busiest day on the roads during the long Memorial Day weekend. The best times to travel by car are in the morning or evening after 6 p.m. The lightest traffic days will be Saturday and Sunday. Major metro areas like Boston, New York, Seattle, and Tampa will likely see travel times double compared to normal.
 
“With lower fuel prices and more travelers on the road compared to last year, drivers should expect long delays this holiday weekend, especially in and around major metros as commuters mix with Memorial Day travelers,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. “Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic. Our advice is to avoid driving during peak hours or use alternative routes.”
 
Travel Times 2023-05-21 184758.png
 
Memorial Day Road Trip Tips from AAA
 
  1. Highways will be busy with nearly 9 in 10 Memorial Day holiday travelers driving to their destinations. Pack your patience, and expect traffic congestion, especially during peak travel times – Thursday and Friday evening and Monday and Tuesday evenings during the holiday weekend.
  2. Plan it out, because a road trip is not just about going from point A to point B. To make the most of your travels, research points of interest along the way, think about where you might stop for meals or an overnight stay, if necessary, and identify those options that best suit your budget. Road trippers can also use AAA TripTiks or seek assistance in AAA Retail/Travel stores for mapping out their routes. For those traveling across toll roads, retail locations in most Ohio AAA stores sell the EZ Pass transponders. This can be a great savings for drivers.
  3. Gas prices are much lower than a year ago, when the state and national averages were ramping up to all-time record levels reached in June 2022. Cheaper prices at the pump will make filling up less of a burden to the bank account.
  4. Make sure your vehicle is road trip ready by getting it in for a check-up, including your vehicle’s tires, battery and fluids. Service bays will be busy. Travelers are encouraged to make an appointment today with a trusted mechanic at any AAA Approved Auto Repair location.
  5. AAA Emergency Roadside Service crews are on call to help drivers who will experience car trouble and call for assistance during the Memorial Day weekend. Last Memorial Day, AAA roadside service crews responded to more than 16,000 calls for assistance across Ohio by members left stranded by dead batteries, tire troubles, engine breakdowns, lockouts – and even drivers who ran out of gas.
  6. Look for ways to save money – The AAA mobile app identifies the least expensive gas or EV charging stations along a chosen route. The Discounts & Rewards that come with AAA membership include many hotel chains, rental car companies including Hertz, the Fuel Rewards Program at Shell stations, and NAPA Auto Parts.
  7. Practice safe driving to ensure you, your family and other drivers make it safely to their holiday destinations. Stick to the posted speed limit, avoid distracted driving, don’t drive impaired by drugs or alcohol, and have everyone in the vehicle properly restrained by a seat belt or child passenger seat.
  8. ‘Slow Down, Move Over’ to protect the lives of emergency workers and individuals dealing with a stalled vehicle on the roadside. All 50 states have a ‘Move Over’ law to protect these people in precarious locations, mere feet from speeding traffic. Always move over a lane, or slow to an appropriate safe speed when approaching a vehicle or people on the side of the road.
  9. Be aware of weather and road conditions by checking national or local weather apps, especially those that provide localized, hourly forecasts, location-based severe weather alerts, and detailed, in-motion radar maps. Most states have an online resource that shows updated road conditions and closures. Ohio road conditions may be found at https://www.ohgo.com/
  10. Prepare for the unexpected instance of a flat tire, vehicle breakdown, or crash during your trip. Have your AAA membership number and program the Roadside Service number into your mobile phone. Also, make sure you have everything you need to keep you - and your passengers - safe and comfortable, especially in the heat of summer. AAA Emergency Kits are available at most AAA Retail locations or online, or you can stock your own to include the following:
  • Jumper cables/jump pack
  • Basic set of tools
  • Car emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors
  • First-aid kit
  • Flashlight with extra fresh batteries
  • Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes
  • Tarp, raincoat and gloves
  • Blanket
  • Extra drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car, including pets
  • Extra medicines
  • Phone charger
 
The open road awaits. Travelers can begin exploring options and finding ideas and inspiration by visiting AAA’s Great American Road Trip page.

