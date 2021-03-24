An Ohio Senator is hoping that action takes place after the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado.
Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown talked with media members during a conference call earlier this week, where he was asked about the recent mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado.
Brown stated during the conference call that too many of these have occurred in the country, and that the United States cannot accept these kinds of shootings as the status quo.
Brown also stated that he is hopeful that President Joe Biden will take action after the events in Colorado.
"I'm hopeful that with President Biden we can finally take this long overdue action to begin to get these kinds of assault weapons out of the hands of people that are doing things like that gunman did," Brown said. "Its tragic, and our society is better than that."