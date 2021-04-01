Ohioans urged to practice caution as COVID-19 numbers continue to increase

COVID activity is continuing to trend upward in the state of Ohio.
During Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's press conference on Thursday, caution was advised to Ohioans as multiple numbers are on the rise. COVID activity has increased in the state of Ohio, and is matching what is happening for the rest of the nation, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Variant numbers continue to rise in the state of Ohio. On March 12th, 92 variants were reported in the state. That number has raised significantly on April 1st, with 620 variants reported.
According to DeWine, almost half of the variant detections are in the northern District 1 counties in Ohio.
Cases have continued to climb as well. Governor Mike DeWine states that yesterday the state almost saw 2,500 new cases. The seven day average of new cases per day for this week is at 1,842.
Two states near Ohio have also had an increased report of COVID activity - Michigan and the New York/New Jersey area.
Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the Chief Medical Officer for the Ohio Department of Health, recommends that everyone continue to wear masks and practice social distancing, and to get vaccinated as soon as they can.
Vanderhoff also mentioned that a new study shows that the vaccine is effective against the new reported variants.