Ohio's congressional delegation want townships to get their share of federal stimulus funding

Ohio’s federal lawmakers have sent a letter to the U.S. Treasury Secretary to include townships in the funding coming from the American Rescue Plan. Out of the $1.9 trillion package, $350 billion will be given to states and local governments. But there is a change in the definition of who is entitled to get the funding, which could exclude Ohio’s 1303 townships from receiving any money. Both Republicans and Democrats have sent letters to Secretary Janet Yellen to make sure townships are included in this new round of funding, for them to continue providing critical support to their residents.
“When you look at the numbers of that is done, especially by townships, it’s important that they are included, not excluded,” says 5th District Congressman Bob Latta. “Because again there are a lot of what our township trustees do across this state that are so important.”
The Ohio Township Association is grateful for the support that members of Congress have shown to make sure they are not left out of the funding.