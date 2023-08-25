Ohio's Director of Agriculture visits the Allen County Fair

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Agriculture is big business and the director of Ohio's Department of Agriculture made a stop at the Allen County Fair to talk about it.
Food and agriculture is Ohio's largest industry bringing in 124-billion dollars annually. The public-private partnership between business and government is working together to make sure that food safety and safety, in general, is number one on their list for consumers. Communication along with Ohio's natural resources puts us out in front agriculturally across the nation.
"Our Ag community whether it's our great soils here in Ohio, an abundance of good water quality, and a good mix of industry. So, we've got a great mix of everything here. Other states are just envious of us because we have so much here. But it's that conversation to make sure that we are preparing for the future. And we continue to have those conversations and we're ready for the future," stated Brian Baldridge, director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture.
Baldridge says we're all in this together as Ohioans and is excited about the direction we are going for the future.