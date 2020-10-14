Ohio's first week of early voting numbers tripled over 2016

Ohioans are making sure they get out to vote early in the November 3rd election.
The Ohio Secretary of State's Office says with 20 days until the election, the early voting numbers for the first week have tripled over the last presidential election in 2016. 193,000 people cast their votes in the first week of early voting in 2020 compared to 64,000 four years ago. The number of absentee ballot requests is nearing 2.5 million in the state, which is more than double than 2016. Last week, Secretary Frank LaRose told Your News Now that he expects the November’s election will break voter turnout records.