Ohio's mass vaccination sites expected to open March 31st

Governor DeWine announced that the Lima mass vaccination site and the mobile clinic based out of Ohio Northern University will be putting shots in arms starting on March 31st.
The week of March 29th, the state is expected to see a total of 571,000 doses of the vaccine come from the federal government. DeWine says the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be primarily used at the mass vaccination sites and the Lima location will see 2,500 doses that first week.
Thursday’s briefing is a day after the Ohio General Assembly voted to overturn his veto on Senate Bill 22, which gives them a say on health orders issued by the governor and health departments. Since it was overturned, the bill will become law in 90 days and could mean the end of the current health orders which includes the mask mandate.
“Whatever people have thought about the health orders, all of us coming together, we can have a common cause and that is get everyone vaccinated that wants to be vaccinated,” says DeWine. “And I think in that period of time and I hope before, I certainly hope before I do not know, we will be able to get control of this and move on.”
Some local counties rise on the latest public health advisory map. Auglaize County went from yellow to red, and Mercer and Shelby counties went from yellow to orange because of cases per capita jumped. But Van Wert County went from orange to yellow.