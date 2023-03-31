Ohio's new distracted driving law takes effect April 1

LIMA, OH (WLIO) – Starting Saturday, April 1, new distracted driving laws take effect in Ohio. The Lima Police Department explains what you need to know about using your cell phone while driving.
In the past, distracted driving was a primary offense for only drivers under the age of eighteen. Not anymore; now anyone can be pulled over for texting, watching videos, or other activities on their electronic devices that draw their attention away from the road.
“With this offense now, an officer can actually see the offense take place, and stop them for that offense, where before they had to have been either stopped for speeding or some other type of moving offense, and with this, if they actually get convicted of it, they can actually get points on their license this time as well,” says Sergeant Matt Douglass of the Lima Police Department.
Under the new law, you can still use your phone while parked or stopped at a red light, swipe or tap your phone to answer a call and talk by holding your cell phone to your ear or over speaker phone. You can also still make a call to emergency services at any time.
Those in violation of the new law will eventually face a fine of up to $150 for their first offense, and two points on their license unless they take a distracted driving safety course. But you still have time to familiarize yourself with the new rules before tickets start being issued.
“For the first six months, they're going to institute just warnings on this. If people do get stopped for it they will be getting warnings but eventually, the warnings can turn into citations. Just make sure you get in the habit of making sure both eyes are on the roadway,” explains Douglass.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, between 2017 and 2021 there were over 60,000 traffic accidents caused by distracted driving and 226 deaths resulting from those collisions.
“When you're driving a car, you're driving a vehicle that's thousands of pounds and that could end up hurting somebody very badly so you want to make sure that your eyes are on the road at all times,” Douglass adds.