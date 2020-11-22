Ohio's October unemployment rate falls to 5.6%

Even though the coronavirus numbers have spiked in recent weeks, Ohio’s unemployment numbers have fallen. According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the statewide October unemployment rates are at 5.6%, which is down from 8.3% in September and 17.3% in April at the start of the pandemic.
Before COVID hit Ohio in February, the unemployment rate was 4.1%. Economists see this as a sign that workers are seeing renewed employment opportunities as the economy recovers from the COVID recession. Ohio’s October unemployment rate is below the United States rate which sits at 6.9%.