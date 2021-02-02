Ohio's top cop creates Stolen Gun Portal to increase integrity of gun sales

Information once available to only law enforcement is now available to the public.
In an effort to limit the sale of illegal firearms, the Ohio Attorney General has created the “Ohio Stolen Gun Portal” to increase the integrity of gun sales. The online tool allows the public and dealers to instantly check if a gun was ever reported stolen. The database includes serial numbers from law enforcement across the state in the automated data system known as “LEADS”.
Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia explains, “We take a stolen gun report probably weekly in this county. And, when we do if they have the serial numbers, make & models, we’ll enter them into our LEADS database just as we would a stolen vehicle. If that gun, if we run across it back on the street, if an officer should run across that we’ll know it’s stolen, and we’ll be able to take action at that point. It’s going to allow the private citizen to get on this portal if they’re buying a gun at a pawn shop, via a private citizen sale, person to person. They can look into that portal and look that gun up and see if it’s stolen.”
The portal is designed to update information every 24-hours and can be found at https://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/stolengun.