Ohio's U.S. senators weigh in on first Presidential debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden kept up their debate-stage clash from the road and the rails as they competed for working-class voters in the Midwest.
The president was in Minnesota Wednesday night, claiming victory of the first debate, telling the crowd at the rally, "The liberal media is upset that I took the fight to Biden and exposed his very dangerous agenda."
Biden was campaigning in parts of Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania by train. Biden spent much of the trip chatting with supporters he had picked up at stops along the way.
As the campaigning continued, elected officials in both parties and even the debate commission, had their opinions about what people may call the most chaotic presidential face-off in memory.
“I think when Vice President Biden turned and looked at the camera talking about his son, talking about fighting for everybody regardless of whether they voted for him, whether they live in a red state or a blue state or a purple state as political people talk about, I thought those were the best moments of the debate,” says Ohio’s Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown. “I wasn't surprised at the President's behavior. Because the President did not want to talk about on his handling of the coronavirus, we are 4% of the world's population, we’re 22% of the deaths. He didn’t even want to talk about the economy because he has bungled both of those.”
“I hope in the next debate they can get more into the policy issues and outline some of the differences. I think President Trump needs to talk about the fact that he has already worked with the Congress, to put policies in place to improve the economy substantially,” adds Ohio’s Republican Senator Rob Portman. “So, you look at what was happening before the COVID-19 hit, we were in great shape. We were seeing unemployment numbers at historic lows for a lot of groups including, blacks, women, and Hispanics and we were seeing the wage gap closed.”
The Commission on Presidential Debates promised additional structure for future debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.