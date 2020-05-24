Ohio's unemployment rate has reached 16.8%, triple the 5.5% in February

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services is reporting the latest unemployment number has reached 16.8%, which is more than triple the 5.5% that was reported for the month of February. Our news director Jeff Fitzgerald had a one-on-one interview with Governor Mike DeWine and he asked about what the Ohio General Assembly can do to help businesses and those who are unemployed. DeWine says the money for unemployment has increased and better than 90% of the people who have applied for unemployment have either the request approved or is being dealt with.
“But we still have some people who are waiting, so we apologize for that. There has been over one million people apply for unemployment in Ohio, we have not had anything like this, certainly not for decades. Not since the great depression in the 1930s,” says Gov. DeWine. “So we have about 1,500 people working to process those claims, where we had 44 when we started. We are still processing them, we don’t have all of them. The only good news that I can say for people waiting for that to happen is that you are not going to lose money. You will get every dollar that you are entitled to, but we apologize that you are not getting it as timely as we would like for you to get it.”