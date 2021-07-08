Oil price continues to climb as oil producing countries can't reach production agreement

In-fighting between members of “OPEC” continues to push oil prices higher.
An agreement to increase oil production has not been reached because of a dispute between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which is putting a lot of uncertainty into the oil market. If they do not come to an agreement, gas prices could reach $4 a gallon. The proposal is to increase production by 400,000 barrels a day every month for the rest of 2021, which would stabilize prices.
“With the increase, prices will probably stay about where they are now without too much of an increase,” says Steve Cleave, Former Oil Industry Executive. “There is a huge increase in demand after the pandemic and this proposed increase of 400,000 barrels a day is needed to just keep pace with the increase of demand.”
The average national gas price according to gasbuddy.com as of Thursday is $3.14 a gallon, statewide the average gas price is $3.08.